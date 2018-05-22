One year on: Ariana Grande honours Manchester attack victims

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bomb attack on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

22 people, including seven children, were killed when a suicide bomber detonated a device as people began leaving Ariana's concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017.

Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old wrote: “Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

Two weeks after the atrocity, Ariana returned to the city for the One Love Manchester benefit concert which saw the likes of Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Manchester's own Liam Gallagher, take to the stage in tribute to the victims.

She and her mother Joan also visited some of the victims in hospitals around Manchester.

A remembrance service will be held at Manchester Cathedral today for those injured in the attack, and the families of those who lost their lives.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prime Minister Theresa May are due to attend, as well as first responders to the scene, civic leaders and other national figures.

The invitation-only service, held between 2pm and 3pm, will incorporate a national silence at 2.30pm, which will also be marked at UK government buildings.