One of the best Irish movies is on TV tonight – and you can’t miss it

Across Ireland, people have spent the long weekend enjoying that glorious sunshine.

Everywhere from the local park to the canal has been jam-packed with friends and families embracing the summer.

However, after a weekend of barbecues, day-trips and sunbathing, sometimes all you want to do is curl up on the sofa and watch a family film (once the sun goes in that is.

The sun is due to set at 9 pm, and one of the greatest Irish movies is on at 9.30pm, the timing couldn’t be more perfect!

You have to tune into the marvellous Sing Street is on RTÉ One tonight at 9:30 pm

The award-winning movie is set in Dublin during the 1980s.

The film follows the life of teenager Conor as he struggles to adapt to his new life in public school, as well as dealing with his parents troubled relationship, money problems and school bullies.

As a way to cope with the dull realities of teenage life, Conor decides to start a band with his school pals.

The movie features music from the biggest bands of the 80s, including Duran Duran, The Cure, Spandau Ballet and The Jam.

This uplifting Irish movie will leave your heart feeling full and your head full of the sounds of the 80s.

It’s the perfect bank holiday movie.

Tune into Sing Street at 9:30 pm tonight on RTÉ One – it's something to do while you're slathering on the after sun.