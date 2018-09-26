ANOTHER one of our fave Love Island couples have called it quits

It’s safe to say love certainly isn’t in the air as another Love Island couple have called it quits.

Dani and Jack and Wes and Megan are still going strong but one of our fave couples have called it a day on their relationship.

In a simple Instagram post, multi-millionaire Charlie Brake announced his split from Ellie Brown.

The 23-year-old posted an Instagram story to share the news: “Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her all the best."

The split comes as quite a surprise as the pair recently jetted off to Switzerland for a couples getaway. Everything seemed just peachy with Charlie and Ellie sharing loving selfies on their Instagram accounts.

Ellie even posted a selfie of her cosying up to Charlie a few days ago, captioning the snap: “Missing Switzerland so much already…”

The duo appeared to be one of the shows strongest couples having moved in together shortly after the Love Island finale. Ellie was living in Charlie’s Chelsea home but sparked breakup rumours when she revealed she moved into her first apartment.

Ellie has yet to comment on their breakup.