Olivia Bowen opens up about hopes to have another baby

Olivia Bowen has been opening up about expanding her family with her husband Alex.

Olivia and Alex first met when they both appeared on Love Island in 2016 and went on to tie the knot in September 2018.

They later welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Abel, into the world in 2022.

Now, the couple have revealed they are trying for a second child but ‘don’t want to put too much pressure’ on themselves about it.

In an interview with OK!, Olivia explained, “Me and Al really do want another child, but I guess it’s just when it happens…”.

“We are trying for one, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on why it’s not happening or when it will”.

“But I would love another one and Alex would as well, but two is the limit! It’s mad enough with one”.

Opening up about their Christmas plans, Olivia then shared an insight into the hosting duties she’ll be doing for her family this year.

“I love hosting – it’s my favourite thing. I’ve hosted Christmas for the last five years. I love cooking, so it’s pretty exciting. We’ve got a girls’ Christmas next week and I have all the girls over. We call it ‘Girlsmas’ and we have that every year. I always host that as well, so I just can’t wait”.

The 30-year-old went on to reveal that this is the first Christmas that Abel understands what’s going on and Olivia has the big day planned out for her tot already.

“We always get dressed up for Christmas. We have a slow morning, and then we’ll all go upstairs, get dressed into full glam and then we’ll have dinner”.

“And then once everyone’s had dinner, we get back into our pyjamas. I’ve treated myself and bought a really nice dress and everyone’s got their little Christmas outfits – Abel and Alex have theirs. Then we just play games and chill in the evening”.