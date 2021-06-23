Oily skin saviours: Tinted moisturisers with high SPF and good coverage

As a person with oily, super pale skin, SPF and I have a long and complicated relationship. I used to despise it, avoid it and subsequently burn and still have oily skin anyway. But ever since my trip to the dermatologists a few years ago, I’ve been a converted and firm believer that we should all be learning how to incorporate a little suncream into our daily skincare routines, whether or not we venture outside or the sun has deigned to make an appearance.

I was shown a UV filter that showed the sun damage that you couldn’t see on the surface of my skin and how it would affect my skin’s elasticity, pigmentation and health in the years to come. Safe to say, the experience scared me straight. I am very pale, so SPF should have been a must for me anyway, but I had never used it daily until that appointment. What just seems like cute freckles now will be irreversible pigmentation and dark spots in years to come, so SPF is now the most important part of my skincare routine.

But I know what you’re thinking – but it’s so oily! It’ll clog my pores! It’ll make me shiny!

I’ve been there. My oily skin means that SPF exacerbates my concerns about shine and make up sliding off my face. However, because research is increasingly showing how important it is to wear SPF, brands are finding new and innovative ways to make SPF that much easier to incorporate into our skincare.

Which is why the invention and combination of products like tinted moisturisers with high SPFs are absolute god sends for us oily skin folk. The less layers and oils in our skin routine the better, and these products combine a sort of light foundation layer with our SPF layer, meaning the oiliness of the different products halves, leaving our skin less loaded with product and still well protected and covered. Check out our favourite ones below!

This tinted, daily moisturiser that soothes, hydrates and protects the skin while correcting redness. And what’s more important is that it lastingly unifies the skin’s complexion for up to 6 hours. It’s perfect for all sensitive skin prone to redness and also suitable for people who are prone to rosacea. Provides immediate protection from UVA and UVB rays, the skin is left perfectly radiant, hydrated and comfortable all day long.

It contains TRP-Regulin that helps reduce visible redness and puffiness whilst sensations of discomfort and overheating are rapidly relieved, and skin feels soothed and Dextran Sulfate works as a decongestant which helps reduce redness and skin sensitivity. Meanwhile the iconic Avene Thermal Spring Water, a unique, anti-irritating active with soothing properties, leaves the skin feeling soothed, supple and soft.

With its ultra-fine, melt-in texture, this tinted moisturiser combines hyaluronic acid and Katafray bark extract with beautifying mineral pigments to restore the skin's radiance and promote a natural-looking healthy glow. Dermatologically tested, this non-comedogenic formula continuously moisturises, leaving the skin supple with a soft and comfortable feel. As well as provides three-fold protection against UV rays, pollution and free radicals, it actively works to restore radiance and deliver a natural-looking healthy glow.

This multi-tasking tinted moisturiser combines hydrating skincare benefits with radiant, sheer-to-medium coverage and is available in 20 shades, meaning there’s something for everyone!

Boosting hydration by 215%, it protects with non-chemical mineral-based SPF 30 and evens out your complexion with dewy, natural-looking coverage. COMPLEXION RESCUE® Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream blends effortlessly onto skin and allows you to build coverage from sheer to medium, with a naturally radiant finish. The mineral-based sunscreen Titanium Dioxide gives you safe and effective non-chemical protection from damaging UVA/UVB rays, while plant-derived squalane and energising mineral electrolytes quench dry skin with all-day hydration that feels light and refreshing. Full of clean, hydrating coverage!

Beautifully lightweight, but offering heavy duty UVA, UVB and Infrared – A protection and HEVL(blue light) protection, this easy-to-apply moisturiser can be used in place of your normal day cream. It’s formulated with a hint of colour which blends into the skin and suits all skin tones. The lightweight formula is non-greasy, fast absorbing and non-comedogenic and is suitable to wear throughout the day and thanks to a formula that is made without oil, emulsifiers or perfumes, it is suitable for very sensitive skin! Ultrasun Tinted Face SPF30 leaves skin soft to the touch, smooth and instantly radiant whilst safeguarding your skin against future damage. Simply use as your daily moisturiser for long lasting protection – it’s that easy!

Cetaphil’s simple formula moisturises sensitive facial skin and leaves skin feeling soothed. Provides SPF 30 protection with mineral-based filters, this tinted formulation immediately helps to even the appearance of skin tone and reduces appearance of redness. This one is also suitable for people whose skin may be prone to rosacea and it’s been dermatologically tested on sensitive and redness-prone skin.

Laura Mercier skincare is all about the French skin aesthetic. A healthy glow, the perfect amount of sheer coverage and an effortlessly perfected canvas. Laura Mercier introduced the secret of Tinted moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector to the world; The key to the seemingly unattainable French Girl Skinapproachable, touchable, sensual – skin that looks like skin. There are a range of finishes that lets you discover your unique nude and perfect original “no makeup makeup”. With the broad spectrum SPF30, hydrating complex and sheer coverage, your skin will be glowing and protected. Bolster its radiance with formulated Vitamin C & E with lightweight coverage for an effortless glow.

Eucerin® Sun with Advanced Spectral Technology combines UVA/B filters for very high UV protection and Licochalcone A for neutralisation of free radicals induced by UV & high-energy visible light. In addition, the formula with Hyaluronic Acid & mineral pigments instantly evens complexion and visibly reduces signs of ageing. The clinically tested is infused with hyaluronic acid for that perfect protected glow!