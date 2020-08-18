Obsessed! Netflix release trailer for new comedy series The Duchess

Netflix just dropped the trailer for their new series, The Duchess, and we’re absolutely obsessed. This hilarious new show will be coming to the streaming service on September 11.

Canadian comedian, Katherine Ryan, will Executive Produce, write and star in her debut scripted series. The Duchess explores the unique world view of a fashionably disruptive all-round bad person whose redeeming quality is that she’ll sacrifice everything to be a good parent.

While The Duchess is classified as a comedy, Katherine's character does a fantastic job at illustrating the challenging reality of life as a single mother.

Nearly a decade ago, Katherine got pregnant by Irish boy-band pop star, Shep Knight, played by Dublin native Rory Keenan. ‘The last guy to get up off the stool’. He would soon become her greatest enemy, but they now keep a lid on their mutual disdain for one another for the sake of their exquisite daughter, Olive.

Olive is the love of Katherine’s life. Now in a position to grow her family, Katherine debates whether it makes more sense to have a baby with her very devoted new boyfriend, go it alone, or double-down on her first mistake and have another child with her nemesis, Shep.

Katherine’s strength of character and singular perspective challenges everyone around her and the audience in a fantastically entertaining way — it is unapologetic and confrontational — and she manages to be sympathetic and vulnerable in her own trademark way.

Check out the full trailer here: