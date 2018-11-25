Nostalgia: Aaron Samuels stars in Ariana Grande’s Thank u, next video
Mean Girls is one of the most iconic teen movies of our time, and tbh, Aaron Samuels was our first ever on-screen crush.
The North Shore High lothario toyed with the hearts of both Cady and Regina while having a heart of gold (and enviable hair) himself.
Played by Jonathan Bennett, we we're huge fans – and clearly so is Ariana Grande.
You’re like really pretty @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/i43XTfFxip
— Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) November 24, 2018
Ariana Grande has teasing snippets of her upcoming music video for her iconic anthem Thank u, next.
The video is clearly Mean Girls themed – and we're gagging to see it.
Aaron Samuels, being an intrinsic part of the film, naturally had to make an appearance.
Posting to Twitter, Jonathan Bennett uploaded a snap of himself and Ariana Grande.
Keeping with the Mean Girls puns, he wrote: 'You’re like really pretty,.'
Ariana is holding a copy of Jonathan's parody Mean Girls cook book, The Burn (Cook) Book.
The book and it's launch are chock-a-block with Mean Girls puns.
'Kalteen Bars, Gretchen's Wieners, Fetch-uccine Alfredo, You Go Glen (Hot) Cocoa, Ms. Norberry Pie, Just Stab Caesar Salad and Is Mac and Cheese a Carb?' are all recipes – and of course, it was released on Octber 3rd.