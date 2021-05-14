Midweek Meal: How to make herby chicken, tomato and pasta bake

After a year in lockdown, many of us have been learning new skills and getting creative in the kitchen. It’s been such a joy to challenge ourselves and pick up new recipes.

However, we all have those never-ending days where nothing seems to go to plan, you spilled coffee on your shirt, your laptop froze for two hours, your neighbour's kids are screaming the house down, and the last thing you want to do when 6 o’clock rolls around is don an apron and get cooking.

That’s where this simple, fool-proof recipe comes into play. Not only is it super quick and easy to put together, but it’s also absolutely delicious and the perfect hearty meal to get you through the evening when all you want to do is sit down with some tasty comfort food.

So give it a go — you won’t regret it!

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

4 tbsp garlic and herb cream cheese

600g chicken fillets, without the skin

½ tbsp oil

1 tbsp breadcrumbs

250g cherry tomatoes

Rocket or mixed salad, to serve

Pasta of choice, cooked per the instructions to serve

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C / 400°F / Gas mark 6.

Spread the cheese over all of the 4 chicken fillets.

Sprinkle over the breadcrumbs and place in a baking dish.

Toss the cherry tomatoes in the oil and season well with salt and pepper then tip into the dish with the chicken.

Bake for 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked, pierce into the thickest part of the fillet to check it is cooked through, the juices will run clear if they are done.

Mix everything with the cooked and drained pasta and a rocket or mixed salad.