Non-binary singer Sam Smith asks to be called ‘they’ instead of ‘he’

Gender non-binary singer Sam Smith has asked to be referred to as 'they' instead of 'he' from now on, and has asked his family and friends to do so as well.

A friend of the 27-year-old said: "This is a decision Sam has thought long and hard about, including doing a lot of reading up on it.

"They know that it will take some people longer than others to fully get it. First the request is going out to mates and then it will be passed on to the music industry too," the pal added.

"It's an exciting and groundbreaking time for him."

Sam recently reached out to thank Hits Radio presenter James Barr for his use of pronouns.

James tweeted after chatting to the How Do You Sleep singer; "Just interviewed Sam Smith and they sounded so happy and free and more themselves than ever."

Sam replied: "You're one of the first people to use these pronouns with me. Thank you. That feels really beautiful."

The star co-penned and sang the theme for Bond film Spectre, winning them an Oscar for best song. Their career is only going up from here.

Headline: Sam Smith wants to be called 'they' First line of the article: Singer Sam Smith has asked friends and family to no longer refer to *him* by gender… And it gets worse. Dear @TheSun, don't they deserve respect?https://t.co/T69ZNTKKhi @samsmith — (@Mermaids_Gender) September 13, 2019

Sam commented on his gender identity back in May, saying; "Right now my focus is the non-binary conversation.

"I have a few friends and people in my team who are non-binary and they're really teaching me stuff I didn't know before. It's wonderful," they explained.

"Ever since I was a little boy, ever since I was a little human, I didn't feel comfortable being a man really. Some days I've got my manly side and some days I've got my womanly side."

They recently talked to Jameela Jamil on her iWeigh Instagram series to discuss how weight doesn't bear any meaning when it comes to your worth.

They say;

"You do not identify in a gender. You are just you. You are your own special creation. That is how I take it. I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between – somewhat on the spectrum."

Sam also discussed his thought process and how he "thinks like a woman at times"; "I've always had a bit of a war in my body and my mind…I do think like a woman in my head at times.

"I've sometimes sat there and questioned, do I want a sex change? It's something I still think about, but I don't think it is," they revealed, candidly.

"I've tried to change that into my thoughts on gender…when I move, when I have sex with men, it's very feminine. I'm feminine in many ways – and I've resented that."

Feature image: Instagram/@samsmith