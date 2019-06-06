Nike has altered its mannequins to show more diverse body types

By now, all of society have adjusted to constantly seeing mannequins looking the exact same, with very slim form and usually white.

However, sportswear brand Nike have debuted their plus-size para-sport mannequins in their London flagship store, and has been applauded for this inclusive step.

Their first plus-size clothing range debuted in 2017, offering customers sizes up to 3X. The Oxford Street shop has unveiled its new women's floor exclusively for female athletes.

Bravo @Nike! The sportswear giant has upgraded their mannequins in their London flagship store to represent more diverse body types. The rest of the high street – take note… https://t.co/Y3dI6cHkcu pic.twitter.com/Yk4MckMamX — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) June 6, 2019

Nike’s GM/VP for Women in EMEA, Sarah Hannah, said:

“With the incredible momentum in women’s sport right now, the re-designed space is just another demonstration of Nike’s commitment to inspiring and serving the female athlete.

“This is more than a shopping experience, it’s a destination to celebrate sport just in time for an incredible summer of football, netball, athletics and more," Hannah added,

The brand's choice to use a variety of body sizes in its mannequin range has been met with phenomenal praise. The new women's section also has bra fittings and leggings adjustments, so sport can be for everyone and every body type.

Nike Town in Oxford Circus have opened up a new women’s space on the third floor and for the first time have plus sized mannequins modelling sportswear! pic.twitter.com/FOahIJNFu0 — Tanya Compas (@TanyaCompas) June 6, 2019

With the internet increasingly editing and filtering images of themselves and their bodies, seeing authenticity in clothing modelling is incredibly important.

Any honest depictions of the female body in fashion is a rarity, so we are hugely impressed with Nike's new women's floor.

Celebrating diversity in sport allows anyone to take part in activities of exercise, for their health as well as for social reasons. Giving plus-sized people this space is beyond amazing.

The average mannequin measures, according to The Guardian, are 6ft in height, with a 34in bust, 24in waist, and 34in hips. Not very realistic, is it?

This makes Nike the first brand to use realistic mannequins, and last year Missguided displayed mannequins of varying ethnicities and possessing stretchmarks and vitiligo.

Let's keep up the momentum of demanding real-life bodies in the media, in beauty and in fashion. No airbrush, no editing, and no bullsh*t.

Feature image: Twitter/@designtaxi