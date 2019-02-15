NEW evidence allegedly shows R Kelly having sex with underage girl

A video-tape allegedly showing notorious R&B singer R. Kelly engaging in sexual activity with an underage girl has been discovered.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has released a statement declaring that the footage shows Kelly "engaging in multiple sexual assaults of an underage girl." According to Avenatti, the tape is "clear" and is 45 minutes long.

He said in his statement; "Our work has been painstaking, detailed, expensive, and time consuming. Mr Kelly is a predator and a criminal who has preyed on young, vulnerable girls for far too long. ‘The time has come for him to finally be held accountable for his actions."

Below please find a second stmt relating to our investigation of R. Kelly. As a father of two teenage girls myself, I have the utmost faith and confidence in Ms. Foxx and her staff to ensure justice is done. pic.twitter.com/nlvPt4W7Dn — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 15, 2019

American news publication CNN say they have viewed the tape, and claim the girl appears makes references to her "14-year-old p***y".

The man in the video reportedly asks her to urinate, and then afterwards he urinates on her.

Avenatti also claims that the new tape is NOT "in connection with the prior criminal matter in which Mr Kelly was charged nor does it depict the same instances of sexual assault".

The prosecutor’s office would neither confirm nor deny that an investigation was underway, a spokesman said.

Steve Greenberg , R. Kelly’s lawyer, wrote a statement saying: "This morning I woke up to reports that a video had surfaced showing R Kelly allegedly with an underage girl. The reports were prompted from a tweet by Michael Avenatti, who himself was the subject of unfavourable news articles just yesterday."

The statement continued; "Timing is everything. ‘The calls and emails I received were the first I’ve heard of these allegations. I understand that CNN says that they have seen this video."

"If the video were what it is claimed to be, by sharing it with CNN Mr. Avenatti would be committing a felony, as would the reporter who viewed it. I doubt if either would put themselves in that position. That combined with the other facts that I know lead me to question the reports."

Greenberg said; "I have not been contacted by anyone connected with law enforcement, nor has R Kelly. Mr. Kelly denies that he has engaged in any illegal conduct, of any kind whatsoever. He would like to be able to continue to write and sing and produce and perform."

He also mentioned the infamous Surviving R Kelly documentary on Lifetime, which shocked the world with dozens of sexual abuse allegations spanning 30 years.

"Unfortunately, as a result of a documentary that regurgitated long ago rejected claims, he has been adjudged guilty in the public eye. In this age of hashtags we are too quick to rush to judgement simply because something is associated with a hashtag."

It continued; "A hashtag does not make claims credible. All of the claims by these women were brought forth years ago, rejected by the police, and/or rejected by the courts, but now for their own gain they have rehashed them."

"Each of the women in that documentary are out for money, whether they have suddenly filed a lawsuit, they have all of a sudden released their own song, or they have written a book," he wrote, saying the woman who have accused Kelly are simply in it to capitalise.

"In this country people are entitled to presumption of innocence. Absent conclusive evidence, proof beyond reasonable doubt, I would ask that people follow the principles that make this country great. We will have no further comment," said the lawyer.

BREAKING: The New Yorker says Illinois prosecutors are “moving to indict” R Kelly after a video emerged that they believe shows Kelly “sexually assaulting an underage girl”https://t.co/9LRp44ZTQC pic.twitter.com/NEhxbzxJPN — John Doe (@JohnDoe78359022) February 14, 2019

"Thanks to all his fans and their support. He will continue to work on his album," it concluded.

The singer only just announced a 2019 tour of New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka, after the documentary was released. He has been accused of having sex with girls as young as 14, and holding women hostage in a sex cult.

Kelly has continuously denied the allegations against him. Time will tell what this new evidence will bring to the shocking story.

Feature image: variety.com