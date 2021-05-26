New ‘Casktails’ – ready-to-pour bottled cocktails launched

Cask, the multi-award winning cocktail bar on McCurtain Street in Cork, is delighted to launch ‘Casktails’, a range of ready-to-pour bottled cocktails in 350ml (€22) and 750ml sizes (€44), available for takeaway and delivery nationwide.

The new bottled cocktail offering will feature seasonal and foraged ingredients, which are sourced locally from artisan food producers like the orchards at Ballymaloe House, Cork Rooftop Farm, honey from Coolmore Bees in Carrigaline, as well as foraged produce from local woodlands and fields. These ingredients are then expertly mixed with premium spirits such as Don Julio, Bacardi, Hennessy and Absolut. Irish brands also feature with Dingle Gin, West Cork Distillers, Irish Raspberry Wine from Wicklow Way Wines and Cask’s beloved Beamish Irish Stout making the list.

The Cask team, renowned for their visual menus and edgy style, have screen printed the uniquely designed labels on each bottled cocktail. The result is a true reflection of Cask as a popular and world-renowned bar with a range of seven fun, creative and truly original bottled cocktails, six of which are seasonal twists on classic cocktails. The six cocktails include: The Fizzy Apple Mojito, made with Bacardi Carta Blanca, Bacardi Ocho, Ballymaloe Apple Juice, mint and Champagne yeast; the Raspberry & Nettle Gimlet featuring Dingle Gin, Irish raspberry wine and nettle cordial; the Sorrel Margarita with Don Julio Blanco, Triple Sec, rhubarb, sorrel and spent lime; the Beamish Boulevardier featuring West Cork Distillers Bog Oak, Beamish, Campari, local honeys and Bitters; the Cherry Blossom Pornstar Martini made with Absolut Vanilla, Passionfruit and Cherry Blossom; and the Hennessy Woodland Alexander, created with Hennessy V.S, Chocolate Woodland Liqueur and Cream Liqueur.

The Bartender's Choice will rotate as new ingredients come into season and will feature guest bars and bartenders from around the world. The inaugural drink has been created by London's ‘Homeboy’ Cocktail Bar and is a twist on the Woo Woo featuring Connemara Peated Whiskey.

Andy Ferreira, manager of Cask, is excited about the new initiative, saying “With Casktails, we’re aiming to give customers a little of the unique Cask cocktail experience in the comfort of their own homes and gardens with delivery right to their door. It’s great to be welcoming back customers soon but there’s no doubt the takeaway model is going to be around for a while.”

The Casktails range, in 350ml (€22) and 750ml sizes (€44), is available through the Cask website at www.caskcork.com or at the bar itself. Courier delivery is €7 anywhere on the island of Ireland with free delivery for orders over €100. Allow 1 to 2 working days for delivery.