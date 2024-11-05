New book from our favourite twins: 100+ recipes celebrating 20 years of The Happy Pear favourites

David and Stephen Flynn, the dynamic duo behind The Happy Pear, celebrate two decades of wholesome living and vegetable-filled meals in their latest book,

"The Happy Pear 20." This book not only marks the milestone of their iconic café's 20-year journey but also features a collection of recipes that embody the Flynns' mission to promote healthier, happier lifestyles through plant-based cuisine. Fans of The Happy Pear will appreciate the nostalgic elements of this book, as it revisits some original recipes that have become local legends in their café in Greystones.

From colourful salads to hearty soups and plant-based mains, every page is filled with dishes that reflect the Flynn brothers’ belief in the power of plant-based food. The book also introduces fresh, innovative recipes showcasing how their culinary style has evolved. This eclectic mix of flavours caters to everyone, from long-time supporters to newcomers looking for vibrant, veggie-centric meals.

Beyond the recipes, "The Happy Pear 20" is enriched with heartwarming stories and life lessons. Throughout each chapter, the Flynn brothers share snippets from their personal journeys, adding a poignant touch that transforms this cookbook into more than just a collection of recipes. Their passion for health, community, and sustainability shines through in each story, fostering a deeper connection between the authors and readers.

This book is perfect for anyone looking to bring a bit of that Greystones spirit into their home. Each recipe feels like an invitation to join the Flynns at their table, sharing in the joy of fresh, delicious food that is both nourishing and easy to prepare. "The Happy Pear 20" is an essential addition to any home cook's collection, particularly for those wishing to embrace a happier, healthier approach to eating.