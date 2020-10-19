Nestlé launches Quality Street personalisation service

This Christmas, Quality Street fans no longer need to leave their street, home or even their armchair to buy personalised tins of their favourite sweets, as the brand announces a new webshop www.qualitystreet.co.uk.

The move means that shoppers will be able to buy bespoke tins of Quality Street all the year round. Visitors to the site can select up to six different sweets or opt for the classic Quality Street mix. They can personalise their tin with a name of their choice* and have it delivered straight to their door. Last year, Nestlé had an overwhelming response to their Quality Street pop-up shops, so they knew just much people love to personalise their Quality Street tins. They are now taking it that one step further by offering fans the chance to also choose the perfect mix of their favourite sweets for that personalised tin. Even more exciting is the news that with our new Quality Street web shop, they can now do all this in a matter of clicks, from the comfort of their own home.

The site will offer 1kg tins of Quality Street costing €20.00 including delivery to Irish addresses.

The webshop is not the only innovation from Quality Street in 2020. Earlier this year, Quality Street Intrigue, a range of indulgent truffles inspired by classic flavours from the brand, hit stores nationwide.

Available in two delicious flavours: Salted Caramel Truffles and Praline Truffles, Intrigue comes beautifully packaged in 200g boxes each containing 20 individually wrapped sweets and are now available at most major supermarkets.

2020 will be a Christmas unlike any other, when familiar traditions become more important than ever and we think this will be a lovely way to make the most of it.