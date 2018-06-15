Need some holiday style inspo? Look no further than Emma Roche

Stuck for how to style that swimsuit?

If you're not already following the stunning and sartorially sensational Emma Zoey Roche, then we have to say – you're missing out.

Emma is one of my all time favourite style inspirations, with her knack for creating perfectly on-trend while simultaneously edgy ensembles.

A post shared by Emma Roche (@emmazoeyroche) on Jun 13, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

While her outfit posts get the like from me on the regular, it's her swimsuit styling that's been catching my eye time and time again over on the 'gram right now.

Holiday outfit planning can be a bit of a nightmare, especially if you're planning on hitting some pool parties or beach clubs while you're away.

However, Emma is the absolute poster girl for how to put together hot weather attire the right way.

A post shared by Emma Roche (@emmazoeyroche) on Jun 14, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

While sunning herself on holidays, Emma is keeping up with her own reputation for stylish wardrobe selections.

From the unexpected addition of a white crochet jumper and gold belt to a leopard print swimsuit, to the styling of the perfect floral kimono teamed with lashings of gold jewellery, I'm taking notes for my own holidays.

Unlike some fashion gals, who like to keep their style secret cards close to their well-accessoriesd chests, Emma is all about letting her 128k followers know exactly where she nabbed her best style finds.

A post shared by Emma Roche (@emmazoeyroche) on Jun 15, 2018 at 4:44am PDT

And if she can't find the exact link for the item she bought, or if it's out of stock thanks to her influence, she'll post up the closets alternative. Sound and stylish AF.

If you're heading away and need some suitcase packing inspo, make sure you go and giver her a follow.