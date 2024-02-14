Natasha Bedingfield shares insight into almost losing her son

Natasha Bedingfield has been opening up about nearly losing her son.

The Unwritten singer welcomed Solomon into the world with her husband Matt Robinson back in December 2017.

Solomon was just two years old when he became ill after developing a serious infection.

Solomon’s infection led to a brain abscess and the tot had to be admitted to hospital in Los Angeles, where he later had ‘life-saving surgery’.

Natasha has now shared more of an insight into the scary time and spoke about ‘cherishing everything more’ after the incident.

While speaking to OK!, the 42-year-old revealed, “Solomon, actually had surgery for a brain abscess just before Covid, when he was two. He’s 100% OK now, but that’s made me cherish everything more”.

“We could have lost our kid. That’s the truth. That’s why I cherish every moment even more now”.

Natasha admitted, “Even things like travelling back to the UK and seeing family seem so much sweeter”.

Following on from Solomon’s illness, Natasha explained that it ‘cured her germophobia’.

Bedingfield said, “I was a total germophobe before Sol went into hospital. Then, spending that long in one, I just… stopped being so paranoid”.

“I hadn’t realised that germs died after being on surfaces for a while – I thought they lived forever!”.

“So, I was kind of cured of that. But most importantly, our son was alive”.

Towards the end of last year, Natasha shared more details about being thankful to the doctors who helped to save her son’s life.

In a video shared to her 320K Instagram followers, she wrote, “It’s already three years ago now that at this time we were at @childrensla with Solomon having 2 life saving operations”.

“This video starts the day we got to go home for xmas day. A day to be thankful – We are living in a state of gratitude as he has been completely healed and healthy for a while now”.

She added, “I want you to know, that although it was incredibly rough there for a while, it does feel so sweet when the sun shines and the body and heart heals. I know how lucky we were to have access to technology and Drs that can bring healing”.