Nadia Forde to honour late mother at her wedding in sweet way

Dublin model Nadia Forde has revealed how she will make sure that her late mother is with her on her wedding day. The 29-year-old is set to marry her Welsh rugby player fiance Dominic Day next summer and she wants to honour her mother, Berenice Paolozzi, who passed away from lymphoma in June 2015. And she is going to do with the help of her new baby, who she gave birth to a month ago.

The London-based model announced the happy news on Instagram by uploading a cute snap of her cradling her daughter, captioning it, ''Wyatt Winnie Day – our little warrior.''

Nadia took to the social media platform again to tell fans that she was planning on having her mother's original Christening gown from the 1960s 'upcycled' into a dress for Wyatt to wear on her wedding day.

She captioned the shot, ''design meeting with @papertolace this morning to restore and rework my Mothers vintage christening gown from the 60’s for our Daughter to wear at our wedding. Can't wait to see the finished result, means so much to me x.''