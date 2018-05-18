Catfish host Nev Schulman accused of sexual misconduct

Catfish has been on our TV screens since 2012, with host Nev Schulman becoming a household name as he helped online loves find one another.

The 33-year-old executive producer is being investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct against a hopeful featured on the show, reports The Daily Beast.

Ayissha Morgan, who was on Catfish in 2015, uploaded a video to her YouTube channel alleging that Nev, who she used the pseudonym Jack for during the video, made sexual advances to her during filming.

Morgan alleges that Schulman requested her hotel room number, and asked to spend time with her in the hotel jacuzzi.

Calling his alleged behaviour 'perverted,' Morgan, who identifies as a lesbian, claims that he undermined her sexuality, asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life and informed her about the size of his genitals.

She claims that he told her he would 'tear her ass up' and that she needed to 'reevaluate' her sexuality by sleeping with him.

In the video, she said that he asked her to cuddle with him in her hotel room.

Schulman has released a statement regarding the allegations.

'The behaviour described in this video did not happen and I'm fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth.'

'I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.'

Morgan created a second YouTube video, in which she claimed that a female crew member took advantage of her sexually.

Giving the crew member the name 'Carol,' Morgan claims that she was sexually assaulted by 'Carol' in a hotel room after the crew member gave her alcohol to consume.

Morgan said that she felt violated and upset by the encounter, and that the next morning, it seemed like the entire crew knew what had happened but did not support her.

She goes on to claim that Schulman asked her to perform the same sexual acts on him as she allegedly had with 'Carol,' and asked her for details of the alleged assault.

She alleges he then lay down on a bed and grabbed her arm. At this point, Morgan says she was able to remove herself from the room.

'We take these allegations very seriously,' an MTV spokesperson said in a statement to Fortune.

'We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation, and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.'