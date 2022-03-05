M&S launches St. Patrick’s Day Special Edition Colin the Caterpillar!

In an M&S first, we’re SUPER excited to announce the launch of our new-look Colin the Caterpillar cake, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations! The cake follows in the (caterpillar) footsteps of famous limited-edition versions, helping customers to celebrate every special occasion with their favourite caterpillar.

Since 1990 Colin has been introduced as many fantastical versions – he’s had a spooky Halloween makeover, he’s been transformed into the Easter bunny, he’s gone festive at Christmas and he even got cosy with Connie at Valentine’s Day in their Love Cocoon.

The latest Special Edition Colin the Caterpillar comes complete with a green top hat and delicious decorations, in theme with our national holiday on March 17th. Of course, you’ll also find the same signature rich chocolate sponge, creamy milk chocolate, swirls of decadent buttercream and Colin’s famous white chocolate face.

The Special Edition Colin the Caterpillar (€14) is in-stores now. Don’t miss out and pick up the brand-new look Colin in your local M&S Food store now.