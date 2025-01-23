Molly-Mae unveils glimpse into daughter Bambi’s second birthday

Molly-Mae Hague has been celebrating!

Today (January 23) is the second birthday of Molly-Mae’s daughter, Bambi, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Tommy Fury.

This is the first birthday that Bambi has marked since the end of her parents’ relationship. In August of last year, fans of the former Love Island finalists were shocked when Molly-Mae announced her split from Tommy.

In honour of Bambi's birthday, Molly-Mae has now been sharing a glimpse into how she has been celebrating her little girl!

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague / Instagram

On her Instagram stories, the Maebe founder posted several photos of Bambi’s birthday decorations, inspired by the beloved children’s book The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

“The tiger who came TWO tea’… her favourite book ever,” Molly-Mae gushed.

The 25-year-old noted that Bambi also enjoyed a morning at her baby ballet class, as Molly-Mae penned: “Mood when baby ballet falls on your birthday!!!”

For Bambi’s first birthday last year, Molly-Mae revealed that she would be making an effort to bake her daughter a birthday cake each year.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague / Instagram

This year, the reality star chose a pony stable as Bambi’s cake theme, as she wrote: “I nearly gave up but after two days I got it done. Keeping the birthday cake tradition going!!!”

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, Tommy confirmed that he has been a part of the birthday celebrations, by visiting Molly-Mae's home and Bambi's ballet class.

On his Instagram stories, the 25-year-old dad showcased Bambi’s additional birthday celebrations at his home with his mother, Chantal. Tommy’s family treated the toddler to a rainbow cake, cupcakes and a teddy display.

Credit: Tommy Fury / Instagram

“How has time gone that fast!!! From this… to this. Bambi’s 2nd birthday,” Tommy penned amongst the images.

Bambi’s birthday comes just one week after Molly-Mae revealed a fresh insight into her split from Tommy in her Prime Video docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

In one episode, Molly-Mae admitted: “I don’t know what the future holds for Tommy and I, but I’d be lying if I said my love just disappeared overnight. I’ve been holding on to the hope and the idea that as soulmates, we will always come back together.”