Molly-Mae Hague announces gender of first child with sweet video

Huge congratulations are in order for Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury as they announce the gender of their first child. The couple have revealed that it’s a… Girl!

The Love Island contestants shared the exciting news earlier today with an adorable video posted to both of the stars’ Instagram accounts.

The touching video, set to the song The Vow by RuthAnne starts with the couple embracing, before moving onto Molly holding a balloon that reads ‘Boy or Girl?’.

Tommy then pops the balloon which releases a flurry of pink confetti into the air and onto the ground. The couple look shocked and delighted by the exciting news.

23-year-old Molly captioned the lovely video, "OUR LITTLE…", followed by an angel face, cloud and heart hands emoji.

Many famous faces rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on the announcement. Mrs Hinch was among the first to comment, saying, “I can’t cope. Congratulations to you both, a beautiful love story xxxx”.

The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope wrote, “So so lovely”, while YouTuber Saffron Barker penning, “Awww she’s going to be gorgeous”.

“Bless you congratulations! Wonderful”, added TOWIE’s Jess Wright.

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, the influencer revealed that she and Tommy already had baby names in mind! “We are sticking with the name we’ve had planned all along”.

Molly-Mae and Tommy told their fans that they were expecting their first child together on Sunday, September 25, with an emotional video, showing them on Love Island before fast-forwarding to them cradling Molly’s blossoming baby bump.