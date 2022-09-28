Molly Mae Hague finally breaks silence on her pregnancy news

On Sunday afternoon, Love Island fans were thrilled when one of its biggest stars, Molly Mae Hague, announced that she is expecting her first child with her boxer boyfriend, Tommy Fury.

Ever since the pair shared their wonderful news, they have been keeping intimate details of their pregnancy a secret. However, Molly Mae has finally broken her silence!

The 23-year-old influencer took to her Instagram stories earlier today to allow her followers to ask their burning questions.

In response to a few of those questions, Molly Mae has revealed some lovely details about her journey so far!

When asked if she found it difficult to hide her pregnancy from her huge fanbase, Molly Mae gave a candid answer – and also revealed how far along she is. “Strangely… no. It wasn’t,” she responded.

“I set myself a goal to get to 5 months without people knowing and I really didn’t think I would get that far… but we actually went right past that point! It was so special having it as mine and Tommy’s secret- I also have some amazing secret keeping friends/family too,” Molly Mae joked.

The Pretty Little Thing star explained how she has been coping with pregnancy symptoms so far. “I have been insanely lucky and haven’t had any sickness,” she admitted.

“Any small amounts of nausea I had at the start were cured instantly by eating a meal/snacks. I was able to keep working and living life as usual which really helped me to keep it a secret,” she added.

Molly Mae detailed the moment she realised she was pregnant, and when she decided to tell father-to-be Tommy. “I was one day late on my period but I am usually bang on time!” she revealed. “I had a test in the draw anyway so I just took it- I probably wouldn’t have actively gone to get a test for a while because I didn’t feel any different at all,” Molly Mae penned.

“I didn’t tell Tommy the night I found out… I waited until the next day- it was absolute torture but I wanted to find the right way to tell him,” she explained.

Molly Mae also shared that she and Tommy have a boy name and a girl name ready to go! “We are sticking with the name we’ve had planned all along,” she wrote. The pair have teased in a short video that they have taken part in a gender reveal, but they have yet to disclose to their fans whether they will be having a son or a daughter.

We’re so excited for the parents-to-be!