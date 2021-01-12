Missing Bridgerton? We have your next Netflix binges here

Still suffering from a Bridgerton hangover and reeling from that twist ending?

Us too. It seems as if all we can think about is when we get to hang out with the ton again and hear more delicious secrets revealed!

In the meantime, while we wait biting our nails to see if the Netflix Gods will renew it for a second season, we have your next Netflix binges to tide you over, at least until word of Lady Whistledown's next pamphlet comes out. Historical romances, intrigue and female power plays are Netflix's speciality, so we have them rounded up to keep you entertained throughout lockdown.

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

(Netflix.com)

The Bennet family meets Bingley and D'Arcy at a ball, where Bingley is attratced to Jane, but D'Arcy considers the entire gathering beneath him.

This classic Jane Austen favourite is brought to life in this 6-episode mini series. Featuring a smouldering Colin Firth and a bright and spunky Elizabeth Bennet, this slow burn romance has all the scandal and fear of ruin that Bridgerton has and more.

The Young Victoria (2009)

(Netflix.com)

Eighteen-year-old British royal, Victoria, ascends to the throne and is romanced by future husband, Prince Albert in this lush period film.

Lush is the word! One of our favourite period dramas, this luxurious and emotional drama follows Queen Victoria in her early years right up to her coronation and marriage. The intense chemistry between the lovers rivals even Daphne and Simon, as their romance develops throughout the film.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

(Netflix.com)

Ambitious Boleyn sisters Anne and Mary compete for the heart of the powerful but intemperate King Hnery VIII in this opulent historical drama.

Starring Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson, you've heard this story before, but never quite like this. A tale of intrigue, betrayal and rivalry, female power and lack of it clash in this dramatic rendering of Tudor England.

Reign (2013)

(Netflix.com)

Teenage Mary Stuart travels to France to meet her finacé, Prince Francis, although his mother, Queen Catherine, wants to prevent their marriage.

This series is less historical fiction, more fantasy reimagining. But if you don't mind the historical inaccuracies, this series has a fairy-tale-esque style to it that becomes addictive. With rumour and love triangles and gossip abounding (as well as a murder or two) its romance will quickly hook you. Its costumes and scandal are like Bridgerton times a hundred!

Mary, Queen of Scots (2018)

(The Independent)

A young Queen Mary returns to ruler her native Scotland and battle her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, for the throne of England.

An epic battle of two powerful women, this film is for the more hardcore history nerds. Not as lighthearted as Bridgerton, but a dramatic and ambitious tale of the perils of being a woman in power in 1600s England, Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie's performance will wow you.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

(Netflix.com)

A London writer bonds with the colourful residents of Guernsey as she learns about the book club they formed during the World War II occupation.

Originally a book, this charming historical fiction doesn't go as far back in time as Bridgerton, but it delivers just as well with fun, mysterious and engaging characters. The romance is a slow burn and Lily James' performance is powerful.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

(Netflix.com)

In Jane Austen's tale of 19th-century England , Mrs Bennet hopes to marry her daughters prosperous gentlemen, including new arrival, Mr. D'Arcy.

Yes, another Pride and Prejudice film…but hear me out. This is probably one of my favourite films of all time. THe soundtrack, Kiera Knightley playing a very un-chill Lizzie Bennet, the costumes, Mr and Mrs Bennet's incredible comedic performances, THE SCENE IN THE POURING RAIN. A truly iconic cinematic masterpiece with all the feels, it's worth it just to see this film's cringe-inducingly hilarious Mr. Collins.

Rebecca (2020)

(Netflix.com)

A young newly-wed moves to her husband's imposing estate, where she must contend with his sinister housekeeper and the haunting shadow of his late wife.

Starring 'Call me by Your Name''s Armie Hammer and 'Cinderella''s Lily James, this haunting movie adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's classic novel is full of mystery, ghosts and glamour as Lily James attempts to navigate her beautiful new life and temperamental husband – neither of which are quite what they seem.