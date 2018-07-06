Miss Spain has just crowned its first transgender winner

After a fabulous Pride month, there is another huge reason to keep the celebrations going in the LGBTQ community.

For the first time ever, a transgender woman has been victorious in the competition for the Miss Spain title.

Angela Ponce took home the crown on June 29th, beating out 22 other contestants.

And now she'll take it one step further, by competing to become the next Miss Universe in the Philippines this December.

Angela took to Instagram to share her joy at this momentous achievement.

''Today I have fulfilled a dream that I always had,'' she wrote in Spanish. ''I'm going to the @missuniverse, with the awareness and commitment to carry forward a message of inclusion, respect, tolerance, love for oneself, love for others.''

Social media has largely backed Angela's victory, with one user saying that, ''trans can participate in any scenario, in the perspective of an inclusive society.''

Others were not so happy with the news, with one person commenting that, ''I agree that it is a revolutionary idea in pushing the definition of a woman. On the other side, I don't wanna lose the essence and tradition of our most loved pageant.''

I’m usually against beauty pageants (& anything that objectifies women) but I will be tuning in to @MissUniverse to see #MissSpain slay!! #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/ZBQdivyeK6 — VTartak (@VTartak) July 3, 2018

This win is a monumental step when you think of the fact that until six years ago, trans women were actually banned from entering the contest.

According to Express, the rules were changed after trans model Jenna Talackova threatened legal action against the competition.

President Paula Shugart later said, ''we have a long history of supporting equality for all women, and this was something we took very seriously.”

Hopefully this means that more inclusion in pageants worldwide will soon be a reality.