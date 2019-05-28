Midnight snack alert: Deliveroo launches late-night delivery service

We've all stumbled in from a night out and craved every single type of food in the galaxy, but opening hours of these glorious fast food institutions have held us back.

It ain't our fault that we get snacky around midnight, and why should we have to cater our food bingeing needs on time? Well, Deliveroo is here to deliver the answer to this age-old problem on a silver platter.

That's right. The food-delivery service has just announced new and extended delivery hours, so from today in Dublin, Cork and Galway you can now order the likes of Supermacs, Papa John's and KFC to your door as late as 2am.

With over 30 restaurants and takeaways signed up to the new service, including Eddie Rockets, Subway and Burritos & Blues, it will no longer be a twilight search for sustenance ending in disappointment.

No more burnt toast or undercooked microwave-able meals in the late night, it's time for deliciousness to arrive at your door after dark.

Deliveroo aims to provide the ultimate food delivery experience, and customers also have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to a day in advance.

Joe Groves at Deliveroo commented on the new launch:

“We’ve added a late-night delivery service after overwhelming requests from hungry customers looking for their favourite bites late at night. We’re delighted we’ve been able to make it happen and with so many excellent partners on board that are available exclusively to Deliveroo customers”.

Get your feast delivered to you between 8am and 11pm on weekdays, and from 8am until 2am on weekends.

Some of the restaurants on the list include Istanbul Kebab House (Dublin), Cafe Oasis, Papa John's in Cork and on O'Connell Street, Dino's Terenure Takeaway, Hasu Japanese & Thai, SuperSubs (Galway), Bobo's (Dublin), Apache Pizza and Bombay Flame (Dublin).

A stunning selection of leading local, independent and takeaway restaurants will conveniently bring their meals to your home or office in as little as 15 minutes. We honestly may die of excitement.

Feature image: Instagram/@deliveroo_ie/@aussie_bbq