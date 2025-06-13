MIC’s Caggie Dunlop admits birth of first child was a ‘car crash’

Caggie Dunlop has opened up about the birth of her first child.

Earlier this month, the former Made In Chelsea star welcomed her first child alongside her long-term boyfriend, Tom Liddell. The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby girl named Lola.

Now, as she continues to bask in the early days of motherhood, Caggie has been sharing her honest thoughts about giving birth.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post three black-and-white snaps, taken shortly after Lola’s arrival.

“The first moment I held my daughter. Everything moves so fast. After nine slow months of pregnancy, labour arrives – and from that moment, it’s one initiation after another. The challenges come thick and fast,” Caggie began in her caption.

“I underestimated what recovering from birth would be like. Someone once described it as being in a car crash and then being handed the most precious thing imaginable to care for. And honestly… that feels pretty accurate,” she admitted.

“Birth is both horrific and magical. It’s unimaginable what you go through. You might feel traumatised. And yet, if I were told I had to do it all again tomorrow for her — I would, in a heartbeat,” the reality star continued.

“Birth showed me I could be stretched to the very edge, seconds from breaking. And yet, I didn’t break. I found a new depth. A new strength. A new edge. I’m in awe of my friends who are mothers. Of every woman who, behind closed doors, walks this path,” Caggie penned.

“I’m doing my best to lean into rest and recovery — but I’ve been overly ambitious and set myself back once or twice. So this is also my reminder to myself: Go slow. Honour the sacredness of this time. The rest is not a pause. It’s part of the becoming,” she concluded.

When announcing her daughter’s birth on June 5, Caggie wrote: “Lola Violet Liddell came into our lives last week- she’s tiny, but oh so mighty.”