Michelle Heaton opens up about ‘mental torture’ of alcoholism

Michelle Heaton has been reflecting on her life before her sobriety.

The Liberty X band member has been sober for over three years after battling with addiction and alcoholism.

Admitting ‘alcohol took over her life’, Michelle opened up about the ‘mental torture’ she experienced when in the depths of alcoholism.

The 44-year-old shared an emotional throwback video to her 322K Instagram followers from her 41st birthday where she is opening her presents alone.

In the caption of the video, Michelle confessed, “I share this video with a heavy heart. This week is alcohol awareness week. So a took a look back at the last few years of my mental torture and how I was broken. I came across this video”.

“I am now 3 years and 2 months sober. I don’t recognise this person. This was my 41st birthday I’m coming up to my 45th in 2 weeks time… I would not be here if I didn’t surrender or accept I was an alcoholic !”.

Michelle went on to say, “The reality of how alcoholism took over my entire life and those around me were devastating. Complete and utter lack of power or choice. The first picture being when I realised all I had to do was admit I needed help!”.

“Maybe things couldn’t have been different for me, but if I can share and someone relates to anything on this video for YOU or your loved ones PLEASE … don’t ignore the signs, the ominous warnings and the consequences”.

The former TV star then reassured her fans by adding, “Help is out there. I do believe the narrative has changed and by continuing to talk and share our experiences maybe someone like me won’t have a video like this”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with supportive messages for Michelle.

Author Donna Ashworth wrote, “Thanks for your honestly, it’s helping to heal us all x”.

“You are amazing”, penned television personality Nicola McLean.

Model Paul Sculfor commented, “Fantastic 3years and2 months well done lovely -your a shining example of how one can change there life”.

When previously sharing an insight into checking herself into rehab for the first time in 2021, Michelle revealed, “I still can’t believe how lost I was, frightened, embarrassed and so very sick. If I can do it YOU can..”.

“Visit www.aa.org for more information. Today, I live a life happy joyous and free from the terror and pain of addiction”.