MIC star Ollie Locke reveals new show ahead of twins’ birth

Ollie Locke has announced an exciting new career change ahead of the birth of his twins.

The Made in Chelsea star will be starring in his own new show alongside his husband Gareth and their babies, once they make their arrival into the world.

Ollie and Gareth’s twins, a boy and a girl, will be arriving in August and before the bundles of joy arrive, Ollie has shared an insight into the family’s YouTube show, Our Daddy Diaries.

Credit: Ollie Locke Instagram

Posting a snippet to his 547K Instagram followers, Ollie opened up about the upcoming series.

The 36-year-old explained, “WE HAVE OUR OWN SHOW!!! We are sooo excited to finally be allowed to tell you that we have our own show following us and our baby twins as we start this huge new adventure becoming dads!”.

“We will be followed everywhere and give you an all access pass into our lives becoming parents! Exclusively on YouTube with weekly episodes and with some videos already on the channel, go and subscribe now so you don’t miss a thing!!”.

Credit: Ollie Locke Instagram

He closed off by adding, “Let the adventure begin!! The link is in our Bio, we cannot wait to share this with you!”.

The funny snippet shows Ollie and Gareth getting to grips with changing nappies and trying baby food, as well as emotional get-togethers with their loved ones as they chat about all things babies.

The dads-to-be are also moving house and the show will give a look into their moving process with their dogs as they prepare their new home for their son and daughter.

Many fans of Ollie’s rushed to the comments to share their excitement for the new series.

One commenter penned, “Wow!! Congratulations I so wait to watch love you both”.

“Yeessss!! So up for this!”, wrote a second fan, while a third added, “Ahh this is a must watch! Love you guys!”.

Ollie and Gareth announced they were expecting twins via surrogate back in February, when they explained, “You have all been so wonderful throughout the last 3 years of us trying to have a family and we promise to share every step of this adventure with you all”.

“For all those on their own journey to become parents we are with you and sending all the baby dust your way!”.