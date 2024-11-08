Megan McKenna reveals update on newborn’s health after ultrasound

Megan McKenna has shared an update on life with a newborn.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex welcomed her first child, Landon, into the world with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke.

As she settles into motherhood, Megan has revealed how the past week has been with her bundle of joy and explained why her tot had to have an ultrasound after he’d been ‘sick so much and crying’.

On Instagram, Megan shared a video to her 3M followers that shows snippets from the last few days with Oliver and Landon.

Some clips show Megan cradling her little one, while others show the family-of-three enjoying walks outside and more show Landon crying while attempting tummy-time.

She captioned the post, “Our little week with Landon.. some of my fave moments. Baring in mind I’ve had alot of tears from not knowing what’s wrong and why he’s been sick so much and crying. (These moments obvs arnt filmed)”.

“So we had an ultra sound on his tummy and we found out he does have reflux. I had a feeling it was this. My poor little bubs. So now it’s the mission to sort it out!”.

“The nurse nanny we had fly over was amazing and is coming back next week to help with the routine and reflux also. I’ve had to change a few things with the way I feed and wind and lay him”.

Megan continued, “Changing him before the feed so he doesn’t have to lay flat after I feed. Making sure he’s sat up for a while after I feed and putting a blanket under his mattress to raise his head. Also getting him in a swaddle to help him go to sleep. It’s defo helping but obviously this doesn’t stop everything”.

“I’m really hoping next week when I go back to the doctor they prescribe me what I really want. I’ve read all your comments for advice and I know what he needs. Thankyou!”.

The new mum closed off by adding, “Anyway, it’s been a hard but still beautiful week. His smile makes it all better. Let’s hope I get a few more hours sleep tonight”.

Last month, Megan opened up about her son’s ‘tummy issues’ as she explained, “We’ve had a rough few days, Landons been struggling with his tummy but we’re trying new things out from the doctors”.

Another previous insight revealed, “Possibly the hardest week so far, it’s been so sad seeing him struggle so much with his tummy”.