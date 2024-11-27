Megan McKenna gives glimpse into life with newborn in candid update

Megan McKenna has shared an update on her motherhood journey after welcoming her first child into the world.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex gave birth to her son, Landon, in October. The tot is Megan and her fiancé Oliver Burke’s first little one together.

As she settles into life as a mum to a newborn, Megan has shared an insight into how she’s adjusting to her new role.

On Instagram, McKenna posted a video of herself making lunch as she cradles baby Landon. In the clip she unveiled an update on her son’s sleeping routine after he was struggling with tummy issues.

In the caption of the footage, Megan wrote, “It’s lunch time for me and Landon. We’ve cracked the night times but the day time naps are a no go unless I’m holding him”.

“I’ve managed to get him down for 15 minute stints in his purflo in the day but he wakes up if I’m not beside him.. we will get there! It’s an improvement from last week as he would legit scream as soon as I lay him down”.

“I honestly think it’s where he’s been so uncomfortable these past 7 weeks with his reflux and I’ve been holding him in the day he’s got so used to it. So the only way to enjoy my lunch chill is making food for myself just in time for his feed. Love having lunch with my little man. We stick a series on & then I cuddle him untill he naps”.

The 32-year-old closed off by adding, “So proud of him, the house is a mess majority of the day and my hair rarely gets a brush but oh well. I caught a windy smile at the end of the video after his feed.. he’s just so gorgeous”.

During the video, Megan also revealed, “He is starting to smile at me and it is the most adorable, adorable thing. I can’t even deal with it. He smiles a lot, especially in the morning. I just love him so much”.

“The days are getting better, his belly’s getting better”, the former reality star went on to explain.