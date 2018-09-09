‘Meet Fig’: Brooklyn Beckham’s new puppy is just the cutest

There's a new face in the Beckham brood and it's absolutely adorable.

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed that he has a gorgeous new dog, and that he's called him Fig.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to show off the pup, who was cuddled in his arms.

Captioning the photo, ''meet my new baby. Fig Beckham'' he quickly got a huge response from his 11.5 million followers.

Most comments referred to how cute and adorable the mongrel is, with one writing, ''hello Fig your beautiful! You're going to get lots of love from the whole Beckham Family.''

Another said, ''you look like your dad on this pic! Gorgeous pup x.''

Although Brooklyn didn't say what breed his new pet was, most of his followers seem to think that he's a cocker spaniel.

His mum Victoria couldn't resist poking fun at her eldest's new dog when she took to Instagram stories.

Uploading a picture of their two dogs, Olive and newbie Fig, she tagged Brooklyn and wrote that he, ''has a new lady in his life.''

Posh and Brooklyn have recently graced the front cover of British Vogue alongside the rest of the gang – 16-year-old Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz and seven-year-old Harper.

Speaking to the publication about her marriage and family life, she said, ''it's all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

And now it looks like Fig is part of that family unit – we think he is just the cutest dog ever!