McVitie’s have created a limited edition royal wedding biscuit

The royal wedding is quickly approaching, and if you’re as excited as we are about the impending nuptials, you will have to have THESE biscuits wherever you’re watching!

McVities are doing a limited edition Royal wedding chocolate digestive biscuit.

In honour of Meghan and Harry’s big day, the company has unveiled their ‘transatlantic’ treat and they sound divine.

Taking to Twitter, a poll revealed that biscuit lovers chose the Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavour as the favourite to celebrate the marriage.

To celebrate the Royal Wedding, we asked YOU to vote for an American inspired flavour to pair with the nation's favourite biscuit, the Chocolate Digestive. To WIN a pack of this ultra-rare flavour, let us know who you would share a pack with! #SweeterTogether pic.twitter.com/0rtsaNMbAW — McVitie's (@McVities) May 14, 2018

McVitie’s will take the nations most loved chocolate digestive biscuit and give it an American makeover.

Bringing the great taste of Britain and American together, they will marry everyone’s favourite chocolate digestive with mouth-watering fudge pieces, cocoa and brownie, to create the perfect wedding biscuit.

The biscuit poll also included American famous flavours such as Mississippi Mud Pie, Peanut Butter and Jelly and Pecan Pie.

To celebrate the #RoyalWedding we’re creating a limited edition batch of British McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives inspired by a classic all-American flavour. Vote below to have your say! #SweeterTogether — McVitie's (@McVities) April 16, 2018

However, the Chocolate Fudge Brownie was crowned King, and if you want to get your hands on the ideal screening snack, you better act fast.

McVitie's are only releasing 50 special edition packs, but if you keep a close eye on their Facebook page you could be in with a chance of winning a packet.

McVities seem to be a family-favourite with the Royals too.

Did you know McVitie's made the official @RoyalFamily wedding cake in 1947? We've made a special cake to celebrate their 70th anniversary! pic.twitter.com/8gzms63nS2 — McVitie's (@McVities) November 20, 2017

The company created the masterpiece that was Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s €570 nine feet high wedding cake which would cost about €15,900 today. Prince William’s groom’s cake also got the McVities treatment in 2011.

The biscuit giant made a chocolate biscuit cake of nearly 2,000 Rich Tea biscuits and 17kg of chocolate.