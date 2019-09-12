Mischief managed: How Maura Higgins got the villa in trouble

Love Island star Maura Higgins isn't one to withhold vital information, including about shenanigans from the Spanish villa that she may have caused.

The reality star has fast become a fan favourite due to her frank and honest nature, though she has now admitted to skirting around the rules to get some extra wine. Mad respect.

"I should never tell, but I'm gonna…" she revealed during an Instagram Q&A after an appearance on The Late Late Show last Friday night.

"Some nights you get one glass of wine, some nights you get two, you either get a choice of beer or wine, I always choose wine," Maura explained.

"One night I went into the larder where the drinks get prepared and there's like a water dispenser there. I went in before everyone else and I downed everyone's wine and I filled it up with water.

"And I got in really big trouble. The whole island got punished the following night because I got really drunk. I shouldn't have probably said that. I'll get in big trouble now!"

We can relate to the struggle of craving some vino, especially if we were on a stressful reality show fighting off other gals to find love.

The Longford native has also divulged on other behind-the-scenes secrets from the reality show, admitting that some scenes were reshot.

"Yeah, we did re-shoot," Maura said. "Just say, for instance, if a text came through and you weren't loud enough or if you stumbled on your words, you'd have to re-take obviously."

Feature image: ITV/REX