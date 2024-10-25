Mark the Christmas season with Winter In Dublin’s festive events

Dublin is the place to be this Christmas season!

Ahead of the most festive time of the year, Winter In Dublin has curated the most incredible calendar of events for all to enjoy. Starting from November 1 and running right through until January, Winter in Dublin ris the perfect excuse to bundle up and soak in everything that makes the capital city sparkle during these colder months.

The opening weekend starts on November 1 and 2 with the Dublin by Night Fest, a free, two-day celebration turning the streets of Dublin into a cultural playground. From Drury Street through Dame Street to Capel Street, this year’s celebrations will feature live music, food trucks, art installations, outdoor movies, and exciting pop-up performances,

Then, on November 5, Dublin’s very own Imelda May will be headlining My Love For Dublin. Presented by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with the storytelling collective Seanchoíche, My Love For Dublin will be hosted at Teeling Distillery and will allow audience members to share their own stories, poetry, or spoken word.

Speaking about her involvement, Imelda shared: "Dublin is my heart and soul, so I’m thrilled to be part of Winter in Dublin this year. Being part of the Seanchoíche event makes me proud to be born and raised in this majestic city of culture, music, theatre and poetry. There’s something very special about Winter in Dublin, the nip in the air only enhances the warmth of the Dublin spirit.”

The remainder of the festivities for Winter In Dublin includes the following:

Cathedral Night Tours at St. Patrick’s Cathedral (Nov 05 – Nov 26): Experience the spine-tingling thrill of exploring this marvellous cathedral in complete darkness, with only the echo of your footsteps and the distant chiming of bells.

Dublin Book Festival (Nov 06 – Nov 10): A celebration of Ireland's writers and publishers with 80 events across 5 days in venues throughout Dublin City.

Pearse Lyons, Twilight Tales & Tasting (Nov 14 – Dec 23): Experience the magic of Dublin's rich history with a captivating after-dark exploration of the distillery, nestled in the heart of The Liberties.

The Dead by James Joyce at MoLI (Nov 22 – Jan 12): This immersive theatre experience is an intimate way for small audience groups to experience Joyce’s masterpiece The Dead.

Ghostbus Tour with DoDublin (Nov 23 – Dec 15): Take a trip to Dublin’s dark side on board the original Ghostbus tour and discover a side to the city you never knew existed.

New Year’s Festival Dublin Countdown Concert Ring in 2025 (Dec 31): Hosted by Cian Ducrot in the intimate surrounds of Dublin Castle, with special guests Aby Coulibaly, Kabin Crew & Lisdoonvarna Crew and Saibh Skelly.

To find more about Winter in Dublin, you can visit the Visit Dublin website here.