Marissa Carter reveals the name of her hotly anticipated makeup line

by

Marissa Carter, CEO of Cocoa Brown, has finally announced the name of her long-awaited makeup line. 

Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter will be rocking the beauty world through eight makeup stands in Cara Pharmacy this summer.

According to the makeup brand's own Twitter page, it's set to launch in July.

The countdown has already begun – we are so ready to see what Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter has to offer!

