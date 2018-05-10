Marissa Carter reveals the name of her hotly anticipated makeup line

Marissa Carter, CEO of Cocoa Brown, has finally announced the name of her long-awaited makeup line.

Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter will be rocking the beauty world through eight makeup stands in Cara Pharmacy this summer.

We're gonna shake up the makeup industry! @carapharmacy will have EIGHT (yes 8!) @CarterBeautyMC makeup stands across stores this summer. pic.twitter.com/240HWWQDHf — Marissa Carter (@CarterMarissa) May 10, 2018

According to the makeup brand's own Twitter page, it's set to launch in July.

The countdown has already begun – we are so ready to see what Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter has to offer!