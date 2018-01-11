Margot Robbie’s husband wore hot pants in front of… Barack Obama

Few stars are as truly likeable as Margot Robbie.

From her heartfelt dedication to beer baths to her teenage devotion to Harry Potter, the Australian actress is easily one of the most relatable in Hollywood.

But if you needed further proof of this, you need look no further than a recent anecdote she shared while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Breaking into guffaws countless times throughout her re-telling, Margot explained how her husband Tom spent an exercise session desperately hiding his modesty in front of an equally awkward Ellen DeGeneres, Portia DeRossi and Barack Obama… while on honeymoon.

We're going to let Margot take it from here…