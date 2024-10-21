Mandy Moore marks son’s birthday after welcoming her third child

Mandy Moore has been celebrating!

Yesterday (October 20), the This Is Us actress celebrated the second birthday of her second child, Oscar.

Mandy and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are also parents to their three-year-old son August and their newborn daughter Louise, whom they welcomed last month.

In honour of Oscar’s special day, Mandy recently took to social media to share an adorable tribute to him.

Last night, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to post many photos and videos from the last year of Oscar’s life.

The sweet snaps and clips showcase the toddler laughing with his dad Taylor and playing with his big brother August.

“2 years with this fiercely happy, hungry, sensitive, hilarious garbage truck loving boy,” the former The Princess Diaries star penned at the beginning of her message.

“Ozzie, the way you move through the world with such heart, curiosity and fearlessness makes us marvel. You may be the middle but you’ll always be my baby boy,” Mandy gushed.

“Happy 2, sweet guy… we love you to the moon!!” she added.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Mandy’s followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“Happy Birthday Ozzie! Hope you have a day full of your favorite things!” one fan replied.

“Happy birthday Ozzie, cutest family ever,” another commented.

“He is the cutest little man!” a third fan added.

Oscar’s birthday comes just one month after he became a big brother for the first time. On September 25, Mandy and Taylor announced the arrival of their third child and first daughter, Louise.

At the time, Mandy took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of herself, Taylor and Louise, shortly after the little one’s birth.

“Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season,” Mandy wrote.

“She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time,” she added.