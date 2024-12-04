Malika Noor Al Katib’s funeral to be held today as inquiry continues

The funeral of Malika Noor Al Katib is due to take place today, as the investigation into her murder continues.

Eight-year-old Malika died in the early hours of Monday morning (December 2), following a violent, domestic incident.

Malika was asleep in her home in New Ross, Co. Wexford on Sunday night (December 1), when she heard a commotion inside.

It is understood that Malika went downstairs and saw her 31-year-old mother being attacked by a man, who was known to both of them. During her attempts to protect her mother, the eight-year-old girl was stabbed in the incident.

Malika’s mother, Alisha Al Katib, received stab wounds to her chest, but managed to call for help. The little girl was taken to University Hospital Waterford, but Malika’s death was confirmed in the early hours of Monday morning.

Now, two days on from her heartbreaking murder, Malika’s family will be carrying out her funeral service today, in line with their Islamic religion. The eight-year-old will be buried in Ballybeg, Co. Waterford.

Speaking to RTÉ, Imam Rashid Munir of the Waterford Al-Munir Islamic Centre shared that Malika’s mother’s injuries are “not life-threatening”, but that she is “not in a good condition”.

“She witnessed her child being murdered in front of her eyes and that is not easy,” he said, adding that losing a child “is not easy to bear”.

Imam Munir also paid tribute to “lovely child” Malika, stating: “She was like any eight-year-old. She was extremely smiley and showed a lot of interest in learning about Islam and did very well in her studies. She wanted to be integrated in the community and do something extraordinary.”

Following his discharge from hospital, a 34-year-old man was arrested by investigating Gardaí yesterday (Tuesday, December 3), on suspicion of Malika’s murder.

It is understood that Gardaí believe that Malika’s attacker may have argued with her mother over a phone.

Anyone who has any information regarding Malika’s murder is being asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.