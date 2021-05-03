Makeup bag in need of a bit of refresh after hibernating all year?

After the year we’ve had, the contents of our makeup cases are looking a little depleted, a little worn and little in need of a refresh. With restriction eased much more than anyone was expecting recently, I think a lot of us were taken by surprise by the fact that we might actually get to go out and socialise this summer. This realisation was quickly followed by ‘Oh my God, how do I even wear makeup anymore???’

Well ARTDECO’s ‘Feel the Summer’ Bronzing collection is coming to your rescue to breathe a little life back into your makeup routine. It radiates the lightness of summer with beautiful, limited edition packaging and summery tones. The collection is a reminder of warm balmy evenings, holiday feelings and high spirits that are to come! And we want them all!

The limited-edition Bronzing Blusher in “Good Vibes” (RRP €35) adds a touch of freshness to the skin in no time at all. With three soft light- shimmer colours, this blush will invigorate your cheeks with a healthy- looking flush and youthful glow. Free from parabens and fragrance, each Bronzing Blusher compact is completely unique, just like you!

The star of the collection, the limited-edition All Seasons Bronzing Powder (RRP €37.50) is a multi-coloured bronzer that gives a natural, sun-kissed glow. The Bronzing Powder also contains pearl pigments to reflect the light, to create a radiant complexion. Free from fragrance and parabens, the All Seasons Bronzing Powder also contains nourishing Vitamin E.

The limited-edition Glow Bronzer in “Summer Glow” (RRP €35) is an innovative formula that combines a Bronzing Powder and Highlighter in one! Free from mineral oil and parabens, the mineral pigments give a natural sun-kissed glow. The exclusive limited edition unique packaging will stand out in your beauty bag and makes an eye catching compact to touch up your makeup.

For a super summery look, the Angel Eyes Mascara “N°6 Azure” (RRP €20.50) will ramp up your lashes in a beautiful ocean blue. The unique wand will catch the shortest lashes while fanning out longer lashes to create a wide-eyed look. The finer tip is perfect for even the shortest of lashes. Long-lasting with staying power up to 10 hours, the perfect blend of waxes creates ultimate volume while also nourishing the lashes too.

Finish the look with some colour for the lips, ARTDECO’s Hot Chilli Booster (RRP €19) will enhance the natural colour of your lips, giving a gorgeous glow. Stimulating red pepper extract ensures a rosy finish for irresistible lips and maximum volume. This plumping lip gloss can cause a slight tingle on the lips while tiny glitter particles reflect the light and make the lips appear even more voluminous and seductive. “N°3 Rosy Chilli”, a neutral pink tone, is brand new to the collection and a perfect finish to a bronzy summer look.

If you prefer a lipstick to a lipgloss, the Colour Lip Shine (RRP €21.80) range is perfect for the summer months as they are light and moisturising but still pack a punch of colour. Now available in new shades “shiny coral” “N°24 Shiny Coral”, “N°54 shiny raspberry”, “N°66 shiny rosé” and “N°85 shiny diamonds”, these shades will compliment your summer bronzed goddess look.

ARTDECO is now available on Stralabeauty.com and selected pharmacies and salons nationwide.