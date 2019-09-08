‘Makeup a Murder’ is the true crime beauty brand killing the game

We never knew that our true crime obsession would find its way into our make up bag, but here we are.

Makeup a Murder is the new cosmetics brand created by self-taught makeup artist Theresa Spencer, and it has us DEAD.

With cinema, literature, podcasts, audiobooks, documentaries and television shows dedicated to solving true crime mysteries, it's hardly surprising that morbid curiosity has been reborn through cosmetics.

The indie beauty brand has over 31,000 Instagram followers, and is building up a name for itself in the cosmetics industry.

The products reference grim topics such as poison, gore, crime scenes, murder and mass incarceration.

The caption on the brand's website is; "Slay faces with crime scene investigation makeup", so they certainly want to make a spooky statement. The capital letters are the final nail in the coffin…

The collection itself is relatively small, with some noteworthy product names.

The colour-shifting eye shadow comes in shades such as Ricin and Radioactive Waste, packaged in scientific test tubes.

Luxury Blood Chunk Glitter, Evidence Marker Lashes, Finger Print Setting Powder, the Bloody Blender Sponge (relax, it's just dyed red) and the Criminology Forensic Brush kit make up the collection.

The Instagram page is positively FULL of incredible make-up looks, with neon colours standing out from the crowd.

There's nothing inherently ghoulish or zombified about the actual looks except for the names and product packaging, so don't worry about resembling a particularly macabre Halloween.

We have to admit, the eyeshadow powders look matte as f*ck. Those colours bring some intense light to the darkness of the branding.

Makeup a Murder won't break your bloody bank balance either, with prices coming in at between €4.45 and €26 on their website.

The crime-investigation make up is also cruelty-free and vegan, so it's ethical despite it's links to crime.

We highly recommend the brand, even if it does fuel us to watch yet another Netflix murder documentary…

Feature image: Instagram/@makeupamurder