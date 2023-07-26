Maison Margiela Replica launch bath & body collection in ‘Lazy Sunday Morning’ fragrance

In 1994, Maison Margiela created 'Replica', a collection of clothing and accessories inspired by garments gathered from around the world and selected for their universal and timeless style and history. Each garment is faithfully reproduced and labelled with its origin, period, and style description.

Drawing inspiration from this collection of clothing and accessories, the 'Replica' fragrances capture shared memories that resonate with us all. Each scent immediately conjures images, impressions, and positive emotions that reflect both our collective unconscious and personal history.

One such fragrance is 'Lazy Sunday Morning', inspired by Florence in 2003. And now, for the very first time, this beloved 'Replica' fragrance receives its own dedicated Bath and Body collection. You can relive the indulgence of a 'Lazy Sunday Morning' every day, creating a scented ritual in the comfort of your home or wherever you may be.

This fresh and enveloping floral fragrance blends notes of lily of the valley and patchouli, creating a white abyss. The festival of white and creamy musk is enhanced by an aldehyde note, evoking the sensation of freshly laundered clothes, bathed in the warm glow of sunshine.

'Lazy Sunday Morning' Shower Gel 400ml – RRP €48

To begin your scented experience, start with the gently foaming 'Lazy Sunday Morning' Shower Gel. As you use it, the gel transforms into a rich perfumed foam that caresses your skin while effectively cleansing it. The presence of vegetal glycerine ensures that your skin feels refreshed and well-hydrated.

'Lazy Sunday Morning' Nourishing Body Lotion 400ml – RRP €53

Follow up your morning routine with the 'Lazy Sunday Morning' Nourishing Body Lotion. Enriched with hydrating agents, shea butter, colza oil, and vegetable glycerine, this lotion recreates the comforting feeling of soft cotton sheets against your skin.

'Lazy Sunday Morning' Hand Cream 30ml – RRP €44

Lastly, pamper your hands with the soothing 'Lazy Sunday Morning' Hand Cream. Infused with a blend of hydrating agents, shea butter, and sweet almond oil, this cream offers a second-skin sensation reminiscent of soft cotton sheets. The inclusion of hyaluronic acid ensures that your skin remains moisturized and supple, without any greasiness.

Just like the fragrances, the 'Replica' Bath and Body collection takes pride in its high-quality ingredients, manufacturing process, and packaging materials. The original perfumers oversee the research and development process of each release. The shower gel and body lotion are conveniently available in 200ml formats — the former packaged in a recyclable bottle with a detachable pump. The hand cream comes in a 30ml white tube, making it easy to take care of your hands wherever you go.​

The new 'Replica' Lazy Sunday Morning Bath and Body collection will be available from exclusively from Brown Thomas stores or online at www.brownthomas.com and from Arnotts Beauty Hall or online at www.arnotts.com.