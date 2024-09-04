Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead teases exciting new project

Binky Felstead has been teasing fans about her upcoming project.

The reality star, known for appearing in the hit show Made in Chelsea, has shared an insight into something new that she is currently working on.

Admitting that filming started today, Binky shared how excited she was to be able to bring her idea to life, promising fans it’s ‘coming really soon’.

Opening up about the secret project to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Felstead gave a behind-the-scenes look into her first day working on it with her loved ones.

Binky shared sweet photos and videos of herself, her mum Jane and her youngest son Wilder. As well as being a mum to Wilder, Binky has a seven-year-old named India and three-year-old Wolfie.

In the caption of the post, the 34-year-old said, “First day wrapped on something really exciting – something I’ve worked so hard to make happen and it’s finally coming to fruition!”.

“I hate to be the person who can’t share, but it’s coming really soon, I promise! For now here are some snippets of a great (but very long) first day”.

While many fans took to the comments to share their excitement over the news, some social media users tried guessing what the upcoming project could be.

“Got to be with something MIC related with Louise and Rosie!!!”, penned one fan.

A second commenter wrote, “Hope it’s something to do with your beautiful mamma”, which Binky replied to by stating, “watch this space”, followed by a winking emoji.

“So exciting!!!”, added another delighted fan of the reality star.

In May of this year, Binky showcased a snap of herself with her former Made in Chelsea co-stars Louise Thompson and Rosie Fortescue.

At the time, she penned, “Watch this space”, sending fans into a frenzy about the three original MIC stars linking up for another possible TV appearance.

Earlier this year, Binky reflected on her Made in Chelsea days by explaining, “Then it all kicks off when I signed a contract at 19 and found myself on the first episode of a wildly popular reality show that spanned some of the most fundamental years of my life”.

She later confirmed she was now, “building some passion projects to be proud of”.