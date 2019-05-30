Love Pie-land: The food trends poised to hit Ireland this summer

Finally, we have the data which reveals the changing ordering habits and food trends poised to hit Ireland this summer.

It's vital information that we simply HAD to know, and Deliveroo went full FBI secret agent to discover the fascinating food facts.

The summer trends reveal that low alcohol consumption and the 'fourth' meal notion are changing our eating habits. The data also shows that seafood, exotic fruits and hemp-based products are on the rise.

Summer is knocking on the door and it's time to binge the ridiculousness that is Love Island and crack open a beer in the back garden.

There's a grand oul stretch in the evenings, meaning we can have a picnic lasting pretty much all night. It's no surprise that our eating habits change in the sunny season.

Deliveroo's data shows that changing consumption patterns, seafood and exotic fruits are all on our summer menu in 2019.

Without further ado, here are the top five summer food trends in Ireland:

1. Lower alcohol consumption

Restaurants like Morocco Gate and The Hill in Ranelagh have incredible virgin beverages for those who are kicking the booze.

According to research, younger generations of Irish people are drinking way less than the previous generations at the current age. Whether that's for health reasons or just preference, it seems the youth are lovin' that sober life.

The trend is due to carry on in the same manner, as delicious mocktails and non-alcoholic beers come further into the fray.

2. Hemp-based products

CDB Oil (Cannabidiol) is a phytocannabinoid which is believed to be associated with wellness and health benefits.

Hemp-based products have exploded onto the scene and their popularity is showing zero signs of slowing down.

Deliveroo caters for CBD lovers through hemp ingredients found in Freshii and 143 restaurant dishes.

Umamii and The Hulk both contain ingredients of this kind, and the food-delivery platform expects to make many more hemp-based products available soon.

3. Seafood

Ireland's taste for seafood has apparently evolved past the stage of 'fish and chips' for the warm summer months.

The emergence of gorgeous restaurants ike Bao House, Miyazaki and Toyko Kitchen has led to an influx of seafood dishes becoming trendy in the capital city.

Shellfish, seaweed, sushi and sea snacks have become sophisticated common orders on Irish menus, with requests for sushi alone increasing by 35 percent this year.

5. Alternative eating times

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are becoming less than regular for many Irish people's standard meal structure.

A 'fourth', smaller meal fits in with the busy lives of Ireland's millennials, apparently. The most popular times to order on Deliveroo at the moment are 9:43am, 1:04pm, 3:45pm and 7:35pm.

As a result of this newfound demand, Deliveroo has extended its delivery hours to later times, where customers can now order from over 30 food favourites.

Eddie Rockets, Subway, Burrito & Blues and Supermacs in Dublin, Cork and Galway are now delivering food via Deliveroo until 2am. Midnight snack alert?

5. Pacific-Rim Influence

2019 has seen a 23 percent jump in the number of partners who have used ingredients from the Pacific-Rim, featured in the new dishes of Maneki and Opium.

Flavours from the Southern Hemisphere are diversifying Ireland's food palate, and this summer will see more fresh, tastebud tingling foods emerge.

Dragonfruit, guava and seafood dishes are at the top of our Pacific-Rim lists, that's for sure.

Time will tell what we'll be stuffing into our faces this summer, but it seems the rest of Ireland are on a mad health kick?

It's probably time we join in on that trend, instead of sticking to what we know…