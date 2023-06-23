Love Island’s Sanam Harrinanan speaks out on relationship with Kai

Sanam Harrinanan has been opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Kai Fagan.

Sanam and Kai first met while appearing in the winter series of Love Island and ended up being crowned winners of the show.

Now, just three months after being crowned winners, Sanam has been discussing how the couple have been connecting outside of the villa and what their plans are for taking the next big step in their relationship- moving in together.

While speaking to MailOnline, Sanam explained, “We are a really good match because we connect on so many different levels”.

“Things are going really, really well with me and Kai. We have connected a lot more since the show because we're spending more time with each other's families. Although we don't live together it feels like we do”.

“We have done our own thing, explored new areas, gone on dates, it's going so well. I feel like I'm on cloud nine because I can't believe this is my life right now”.

Speaking about taking the next step of moving in together, the 25-year-old admitted, “We are waiting to move into together officially. It is something we definitely want to do but it's finding the right place and the right location”.

“It's still a bit fresh because we don't know where we're based, we are still settling into this new lifestyle”.

“We don't want to jump ahead… we want to enjoy our relationship while we don't have a camera watch us all the time but we're both in it for the long haul”, she added.

Revealing she didn’t think she’d find love when first going into the villa, Harrinanan explained, “It shocked me because going on the show I didn't think that I would connect with someone on such a personal level”.

“I didn't expect to go on Love Island and actually find love. When you watch Love Island you don't often see those conversations, so you don't think it's happening”.

Sanam continued, “But with me and Kai we would speak about our families, our values, future, we connected on a deeper level that I didn't think would happen in the villa. They need to show that more actually”.