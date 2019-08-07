Love Island’s Ovie Soko lands TV presenting gig for his cooking skills

We got a text (message) about the future of Ovie Soko's career, and it's looking bright.

The Love Island star has become the latest Islander to land a presenting job after leaving the villa, with Maura Higgins appearing on This Morning for her own Maura Than Meets the Eye segments.

The professional basketball player will join Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes later this week on This Morning to present his own segment, according to The Mirror.

Ovie will have his own portion of the Thursday show, thanks to his egg-making talents from the Spanish villa. We don't reckon they'll include his "MESSAGE!" catchphrase, unfortunately.

"Cooking on This Morning is going to be dope, but I’ll need to graft hard if my infamous eggs are to live up to the hype for Love Island fans, Eamonn and Ruth," he joked. "They’re daytime royalty after all."

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell said the team were “thrilled” to have the 6ft 7in basketball player on their team. Soko joined the show in the Casa Amor part, and later came in third place with India Reynolds.

Ovie wants to know how you all like your eggs in the morning? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8ZyEr3DNFq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 12, 2019

Ovie's famous catchphrase was referencing the 1996 Wayans Brothers film; Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood.

This Morning is putting Ovie in charge of the brunch menu, but he's not the only ex-Love Island star joining ITV's ranks.

Maura Higgins will travel across the country solving viewer problems for her Maura Than Meets the Eye segment, which hopefully will be comedic gold.

Feature image: ITV/REX