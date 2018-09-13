Love Island’s Megan opens up about overcoming depression

She may not have won Love Island, but Megan Barton-Hanson has truly won over the hearts of the public with her honesty about her past.

Taking to Instagram, Megan opened up about just how quickly her life has changed in the space of a year. She bravely shared her mental health struggles in the touching Instagram post: “How times have changed! This time last year I was in really a bad space. My anxiety was at an all-time high and looking back now I can see I was actually depressed.”

Megan admitted she felt like her life was going nowhere. Her dreams felt like they were out of reach, but fast forward to 365 days later and her life has completely changed for the better.

She gushed about attending the TV Choice awards in a dress designed especially for her by Julien MacDonald.

She encouraged her followers to keep going no matter how hard life is for them: “I can’t quite believe that so much can change so quickly. If you’re feeling shitty today just know that everything can change.”

Megan’s honesty about her mental health issues will reassure her followers by showing them that things do get better, even when you feel like they won’t.

"Just because you aren’t where you want to be it doesn’t mean you aren’t going to get there,” she wrote.

Megan stressed the importance of believing in yourself. “Stop being afraid of aiming high, stay focused on goals and most importantly try to enjoy the journey of getting there.”

“Sending you all love and huge thanks to everyone believing in me and helping me get to where I want to be.”

Megan praised her boyfriend Wes who has been there for her since they left Love Island: “I love and appreciate you more than you know. Have a great day everyone. Dream big!” she added.

Megan’s positivity is simply infectious. Her upbeat and encouraging words have really lifted our spirits this morning.