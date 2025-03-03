Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight shares insight into son’s first birthday

Kendall Rae Knight has been celebrating her little one!

Tomorrow (March 4), the former Love Island star will be marking the first birthday of her first child, Cooper.

Kendall welcomed her baby boy into the world last March, alongside her partner, footballer Andrew Hughes.

Now, as she prepares to celebrate her young son’s first birthday, Kendall has shared a glimpse into Cooper’s first ever birthday party!

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps of her little one’s birthday bash.

The party’s theme was the beloved Disney animation Up, and Kendall organised a display with the film’s iconic balloon house, complete with the sign: ‘Cooper Is Growing Up!’

The young tot had an Up themed cake, with the phrase ‘Cooper Is One’ attached to it. Throughout her home, Kendall also organised plenty of adorable, personalised touches, including bunting of Cooper’s face, and a photo display of the first 12 months of his life.

“Cooper is growing UP! How is my baby boy turning ONE on Tuesday!!” Kendall gushed in the caption of her post.

“What a gorgeous day celebrating him with our families and friends. You’re so loved cheeky boy! xxxx” the reality star added.

Following her exciting update, many of Kendall’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their delight.

“This is the cutest x Happy 1st Birthday to Cooper,” one fan responded.

“Already the big one!! That was so fast, happy 1st birthday Cooper,” another commented.

“Wow, that was a quick year. Happy first birthday, gorgeous little man,” a third follower added.

Kendall and Andrew initially announced their pregnancy with Cooper in September 2023. Then, on March 7 of last year, they confirmed his arrival into the world.

A few days after Cooper’s birth, Kendall shared a sweet video of him on Instagram, and gushed over becoming a mother for the first time.

“He was heaven sent just in time for my first Mother’s Day. My heart is so full, I’ll love you forever,” she wrote at the time.