Love Island’s Kaz Crossley breaks silence after being arrested

Kaz Crossley has been opening up about her recent ordeal.

The former Love Island star was on her way to Thailand for work when she was detained in Abu Dhabi Airport. The arrest was as a result of Kaz's ex-boyfriend leaking a video of her online, showing her taking a white substance. After a few days in custody, she was released and is now back home in England.

Although Kaz confirmed to fans last week that she was now safe from the situation, she has since come out with a video to explain what happened.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 28-year-old opened up to her 1.1M followers about her ordeal.

"Hi everyone. I wanted to do this video to speak my own truth and use my own voice about a situation that's happened to me," Kaz began.

"I feel like I owe it to my followers and I owe it to myself to get closure about this situation because it's been a good few years and I'm ready to move forward now,” she added.

The reality star then went on to confirm that the leaked video was filmed unknowingly back in 2020. “It was a time of my life where I definitely didn't love myself at all, probably. And this is reflected in what I was doing to my body and who I surrounded myself with,” she admitted.

Kaz continued by explaining that she was on her way to Thailand for a job that she was “so excited” for, when she was detained. "I was then detained in Abu Dhabi and kept in custody from Monday through to Friday, which is when they released me,” she shared.

Finally, Kaz confirmed that the Abu Dhabi authorities were eventually understanding of the situation. “I take full accountability. I don't lie. I said that that was me in the video and explained the situation, it was a long time ago,” she said.

Since sharing her story, Kaz has received a lot of supportive comments, particularly from her fellow Love Island alumni.

“I love you and knowing you these past 5years has been such a pleasure to see you grow,” Laura Anderson penned in a lengthy response.

“One mistake doesn’t define you, it’s the value you add to the world; and that’s a lot!”, commented Zara McDermott.

“You’re one of the purest souls I’ve met, you’ve got this,” added Kaz Kamwi.