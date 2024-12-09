Love Island’s Kai & Sanam admit why they have kept their normal jobs

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have revealed their reasons behind keeping their normal jobs, despite winning Love Island.

Back in 2023, Kai and Sanam were crowned the winners of Love Island’s winter series. Since then, the happy couple have announced their engagement in April of this year, but they have also chosen to continue with their previous careers.

Now, almost two years later, Kai and Sanam have been opening up about their decision to stay in their careers.

Speaking to MailOnline, 26-year-old Sanam detailed why she wanted to continue as a social worker.

“I went to uni for five years to do something I'm very, very passionate about. It didn't feel right giving up what I'd learned, what I'd gained a passion for,” she explained.

“Also knowing that you're making a difference in very many young children and adopted parents' lives is a massive sense of fulfillment. I love my job and it just didn't feel right to just walk away from it all when I work so hard. I wasn't ready to give up,” she noted.

“There's a perception that if you go on Love Island and then go back to work, you've been unsuccessful but that's really not the case with us because we both felt so strong about our careers and our passions. It's a case of living the best of both worlds,” Sanam added.

Meanwhile, Kai shared why he was eager to return to his role as a PE teacher.

“I really enjoyed it and even before I went in the villa and was doing all the interviews and discussing my work, I was always adamant that I really like teaching,” the 26-year-old recalled.

“I wasn't on the show for a career change. I was going on there for the experience and for the opportunity to meet somebody. You come out and you have all these opportunities. The opportunities are still amazing. But what I really wanted to do is go back into education in some sort of capacity,” he admitted.

Kai concluded by confessing that his students “loved” his Love Island win and were “really excited”, while Sanam added that “nothing has really changed” in her career, despite her newfound fame.