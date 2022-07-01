Love Island’s Jessica Shears & Dom Lever welcome baby boy into the world

Congratulations are in order for former Love Island stars Jessica Shears and Dom Lever as they announce the birth of their second child together.

The happy couple shared the exciting news of their son’s birth at the same time on each of their Instagram accounts.

Jessica shared a snap of their older son holding their new arrival with the caption, “feeling blessed, a family of four”.

Dom posted a carousel of photos including the same one his wife shared, as well as a picture of their eldest hugging their newborn and of all of their hands holding onto each other. The dad-of-two wrote, “Baby we did it AGAIN!!”.

Friends of the couple rushed to the comments to congratulate the two on the latest addition to their family. The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope wrote, “Huge congratulations to you all”.

Helen Briggs, who is best known for her appearance on Ex on the Beach, penned, “Congratulations my lovely, beautiful family!”.

“Congratulations!! Look at all that hair”, added Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a black and white video compilation of her in labour and of the family leaving the hospital. She penned, "Can’t believe we have two babies. Feeling so lucky and in love”.

She also uploaded a picture of her new arrival, showing all of his long hair, writing, “So much hair!! Our first was dark when he was born but never had this much hair!!! Can’t wait to see if this one stays dark or goes blonde”.

Jess and Dom announced they were expecting their second child together in March of this year when Jessica shared a snap of her holding her first-born son with her growing bump on display. She wrote, “Another one to love, baby boy no.2 due in June”.

The pair met when they appeared on Love Island in 2017. They went on to get married in Mykonos in 2018 and welcomed their first child together in October 2019.